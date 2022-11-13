Argonauts advance to Grey Cup with win over Alouettes in East final

The Toronto Argonauts are going to the Grey Cup.

Toronto secured a berth in the CFL championship game with a 34-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final at BMO Field.

The Argonauts will play the winner of today's West Division final between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the visiting B.C. Lions.

The Grey Cup will be played next Sunday in Regina.

