MONTREAL -- There are two people out there who are significantly richer than they might think - although they might not be for much longer.

Time is running out for the winners of two unclaimed Loto-Quebec prizes to collect their cash.

The provincial lottery corporation says a $500,000-winning ticket sold in the Quebec City region for the draw of Nov. 30, 2018, must be collected by this Saturday (Nov. 30). The winning numbers for that Maxmillions prize are 22 35 38 41 42 43 44.

And a winning ticket from the Dec. 1, 2018, Lotto 6/49 draw - a jackpot worth $250,000 - needs to be claimed by Sunday (Dec. 1). The winning selection for that ticket is 65811996-01.

Loto-Quebec prize winners have 12 months from the date of a draw to claim their prize. Uncollected prizes are redistributed as bonus prizes and special draws, Loto-Quebec says.

A full list of unclaimed prizes above $100,000 - some as much as $1 million - is available on Loto-Quebec's website.