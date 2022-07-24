'Are words enough?': Kahnawake locals say Pope's visit is a 'beginning,' but there's no changing the past

There were mixed emotions Sunday in Kahnawake, a Mohawk community just south of Montreal, as locals prepared for the Pope's upcoming visit to Quebec City.

Some community members will travel to the province's capital this week to witness Pope Francis' "pilgrimage of pertinence."

The pontiff is expected to apologize on behalf of the Catholic church for the suffering it has caused Indigenous peoples.

For Mohawk Council Chief Arnold Boyer, the child of two residential school victims, this suffering has reverberated across generations.

"The intergenerational trauma is passed on from one generation to another," he said. "It goes down, and I'm a perfect example of that."

The Pope touched down in Edmonton on Sunday. A Tweet addressing Canadians was posted to his account in the early hours of the morning.

"I hope, with God's grace, that my penitential pilgrimage might contribute to the journey of reconciliation already undertaken," it reads.

Mohawk community member Skip Lafleur hopes the sentiment is genuine.

"Hopefully, it's not just a grand-stand play, and it's a sincere step towards reconciliation. Some look on it as an end, but most native people look at it as a beginning. And a good move, hopefully."

Joyce Rice agrees.

"I'm praying that he will just say what needs be said," she said.

But not matter what the Pope says, it will never change the past.

"Are words enough? No, not really. No."

Christian Lepine, the Archbishop of Montreal, will also travel to Quebec City this week.

"It's very important for [Indigenous people] but also for us as Catholics, because somehow we collaborated with that system which had an assimilation purpose," he said.

He said survivors must be heard, and the church must listen.

"Let them tell their story."

The Pope began his six-day voyage in Edmonton. Alongside his stop in Quebec City, he will also visit Iqaluit.