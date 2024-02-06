Archbishop of Montreal contests law on medical aid in dying

The Archbishop of Montreal is contesting part of the law on medical aid in dying, which obliges Maison St-Raphaël, a former church converted into a palliative care home, to administer medical aid in dying.

The Archbishop of Montreal and the Oeuvres de charité de l'archevêque catholique romain de Montréal (Roman Catholic Archbishop's Charities of Montreal) have filed an appeal, challenging the law governing medical aid in dying, which, since December, has prevented the exclusion of this service in palliative care centres.

They argue in the appeal that this infringes their right to freedom of religion and conscience under the Canadian and Quebec Charters.

The plaintiffs point out that they are faced with an "unresolvable" dilemma, forcing them to choose between supporting Maison St-Raphaël, or allowing this former church to "commit what they consider to be morally unacceptable acts."

They, therefore, want this part of the law to be invalidated so as not to oblige palliative care centres to administer medical aid in dying.

According to the court document, in September the Archbishop of Montreal had asked junior Health Minister Sonia Bélanger for an exemption from the law, which she refused.

"The consequence of the new law is that acts that we consider morally unacceptable will be committed on our property," said the archbishop in a statement released on Tuesday.

"The state is de facto hijacking the intent of the founders and donors, as well as the mission of the former church, which we are graciously making available to a community organization."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 6, 2024.