MONTREAL -- Arcade Fire, the Montreal-based, Grammy-winning rock band, will headline an event dedicated to celebrating Haitian culture in New Orleans in February.

The band will top the bill at the third Krewe du Kanaval - which was founded by Arcade Fire's Win Butler, Regine Chassagne and Ben Jaffe of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band - on Feb. 14 and 15 in New Orleans.

The celebration, which will include a procession through the streets of the city, will feature performances by Arcade Fire, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Michael Brun, Lakou Mizik, DJ Millionaire and Montrealer Pierre Kwenders.

The theme of the event is "Merci Haiti," and it is intended to celebrate the long-standing cultural exchanges between New Orleans and Haiti, a relationship "which is needed now more than ever!" Arcade Fire leader Win Butler said in a statement.

Regine Chassagne, a singer and multi-instrumentalist with the band, is of Haitian descent, and has been active in promoting and fundraising for the country. She co-founded the pro-Haiti non-profit KANPE Foundation with Quebec MNA of Haitian descent Dominique Anglade.

For tickets and more detailed information on Krew de Kanaval, visit its official site here.