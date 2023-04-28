April showers to wash into the beginning of May
After a fine finish to the work week, with a return to sunshine and warmer air, Montreal is bracing for periods of steady rain.
A wet weather pattern will be setting itself up across Southern Quebec for the final weekend of April and the start of May.
Montreal will see light rain push in beginning Saturday afternoon.
The futurecast for Quebec suggests that wet weather is on the way for the weekend starting April 29, 2023.
An initial wave of precipitation is expected to bring between five and 10 millimetres of rain.
While the city may see a few dry periods on Sunday, steady rain is expected to move in, Sunday through Monday with 20 to 30 mm possible.
Weather patterns in Montreal suggest it will be a soggy weekend to end April.
On-and-off showers are expected to continue through the middle of next week with daytime highs slightly below the seasonal norm of 15 degrees Celsius.
The seven-day forecast for Montreal, starting April 29, 2023.
