Apps and other tools that make travelling at YUL a little smoother

It's the dawn of another travel season in Montreal, which means long lines at the airport and crowded flights.

The following are a few handy tools to make your visit to the Trudeau International Airport (YUL) as smooth as possible:

RESERVE YOUR PARKING

Skip playing parking lot Tetris and reserve your spot ahead of time. Choose from a variety of options including indoor, valet, and econo parking.

This link will also show you the occupancy rate of different parking lots -- so even if you don't reserve, you can avoid driving in circles looking for a spot.

SCHEDULE YOUR SECURITY VISIT

Skip security scramble and schedule a spot in the priority line up to 72 hours in advance. If you're travelling in a large group, the service allows up to ten passengers to be booked under the same appointment.

MAKE CUSTOMS QUICKER

If you're headed for the U.S., download the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app and submit your passport and customs declaration from your phone.

Answer a series of customs-related questions, snap a selfie, scan your QR code with a customs agent and you're done! No paper forms or kiosks required.

A similar service exists for when you come back to Canada. Use the ArriveCAN app to submit your customs declaration up to 72 hours in advance.

TEXT FOR UPDATES

Your airline will send you important updates and alerts through the means of your choosing, be it text or email.

If that's not cutting it, sign up for updates from YUL by texting your flight number (usually two letters followed by three digits) to 23636.