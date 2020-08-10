MONTREAL -- Apple’s Ste-Catherine St. location is closed until further notice, according to the store's voicemail, though the message provides no clarification as to why.

In an email to CTV News, the company would not confirm if there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at the store, but said, "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

A customer who brought in a computer for repairs on Thursday told CTV News she was told it would take between 24 hours and 10 days to be fixed – but a day later, was asked to pick up her laptop from the store before 5 p.m. the following day, otherwise it would remain with Apple until the store reopened.

The customer says she asked an Apple employee if there had been a positive case of COVID-19 at the store, but they wouldn’t confirm.

"The main issue here is that if stores like Apple are not going to be community minded and reveal the truth, they should be called out on it. It's really bad for their public image," the customer said.

The Apple Store didn't respond to CTV News' request for clarification on why exactly the Ste-Catherine St. store had to close, despite reopening after businesses were allowed to do so in the province of Quebec.