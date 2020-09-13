MONTREAL -- The McIntosh apple, once one of the most popular fruits in Canada, is going out of style but there's some juicy replacements waiting in the wings.

When Nathalie Gervais bought the Verger Labonte orchard 17 years ago, almost half of the 2,000 trees were McIntosh. But since then, they'be branched out, doubling the variety of apples.

“McIntosh is like the plan apple,” said Gervais. “The Rosinette is very fruity and the Passionata will taste more like grape muscat. Piscounette is very tiny and La Poune is very juicy.”

Different types also means staggered harvest times, resulting in less waste.

