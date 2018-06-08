

A demonstration in Becancour organized by opponents of the G7 summit was quickly shut down by police and declared illegal.

Approximately 100 people loitered on Boulevard Sainte-Anne as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, part of the group "Reseau de Resistance Anti-G7."

Their intent was to disrupt traffic and protest the leaders summit - which opens officially in La Malbaie later in the day.

After a brief confrontation with police and chanting of anti-capitalist slogans, the demonstrators dispersed calmly and police re-opened the road.

Police did not confirm whether any arrests were made.

It was an otherwise quiet morning in Quebec City, where tensions where high ahead of the G7 summit.

So quiet, that police officers on-duty stopped to post for photos in front of the National Assembly.

It’s so quiet in Quebec City that police officers are turning into tourists at the National Assembly @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/um3Rh2EuiS — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) June 8, 2018