MONTREAL -- Anti-feminist blogger Jean-Claude Rochefort, 70, may have to undergo a psychosocial evaluation following his arrest on allegations of inciting hatred against women and advocating for "masculinism."

Rochefort was arrested by Montreal police at his home in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Friday – the day of the 30th anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre.

Officers say during his arrest, several incriminating computer files and equipment were seized.

The blogger has been accused of inciting hatred towards women and writing favourably about the Polytechnique shooter in a number of blogs, under several pseudonyms.

In one post, Rochefort refers to the killer as an "incel lord," a reference to the online subculture of "involuntarily celibate" men whose online discussions focus on anti-feminism, misogyny and endorsing sexual violence against women.

Rochefort's bail hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but his defence lawyer is asking that he be evaluated before any decisions are made.

Crown prosecutor Jodi Anne Laplante says she is opposing possible bail for Rochefort on the basis of his recidivism, a worry for public safety and that he may be a flight risk.

This is not the first time Rochefort has been accused of spreading hatred against women.

In 2009, he was arrested for making death threats against women and glorifying the Polytechnique shooter, calling him a folk hero. He was sentenced to community service.

At the time, prosecutors wanted to charge him with incitement and wilful promotion of hatred, but the judge refused.