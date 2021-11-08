MONTREAL -- After a mild first weekend of November in Montreal, the city kicks off the work week with even warmer air.

The temperature at sunrise in Montreal Monday morning was already 8 C , slightly warmer than the normal high for this time in November, which is 7 degrees.

The mercury is expected to climb to 14 C this afternoon.

Fall 2021 has been marked by above average temperatures and the warmer air kept the fall colours on the trees longer.

The fall colours on Mount Royal. (Source: Avy Loftus)

The month of September featured 25 straight days with highs above the 20-degree mark. That broke the previous record of 19 days in 2017. The month of October was also exceptionally mild, featuring a mean temperature that was 3.5 degrees above average.

October also had 10 days with highs above the 20-degree mark.

Temperatures will stay above average through the week, though no records are expected to be broken in Montreal. A pattern change is expected heading into the second weekend of November.

Rain will be moving in on Friday. Lingering showers will continue into the weekend as temperatures drop.

By next Monday, Montreal could see its first flurries of the season so far.