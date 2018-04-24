

A decision rendered by the Commission des droits de la Personne et des droits de la Jeunesse (CDPDJ) found that Joel Debellefeuille, a black resident of Longueuil, was the victim of racial profiling by police.

This is the third favorable ruling for Debellefeuille, who first filed a complaint about discrimination in 2009.

Debellefeuile was driving his son to daycare in a new BMW when he was pulled over by two officers from Longueuil Police. He says he was subject to unjustified harassment after resfusing to show police his ID. He was then handed two tickets: one for refusal to hand over his ID and another because his insurance had expired two days prior.

When Debellefeuille saw the police report a year later, he took his case directly to the Centre for Research on Race Relations (CRARR).

That's because the police report said the reason for pulling over Debellefeuille was because the officer had run the plate, and decided that a black man could not have a Quebecois name.

Debellefeuille subsequently filed complaints with the CRARR, and in 2011 won his Superior Court case.

Debellefeuille's case went to trial at Longueuil municipal court, where judge Marc Gravel rejected the racial profiling case, even though the officer testified in court that he had only stopped Debellefeuille because of his skin colour.

Debellefeuille appealed and Quebec's Superior Court ruled that Gravel had acted incorrectly in ignoring all the evidence. The higher court ordered a retrial, which Debellefeuille won.

Later on, the police ethics commission also ruled in his favour.