Another storm is on its way to Montreal

    Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.

    Another Texas low is on its way to Quebec just in time for the weekend.

    It is expected to take a similar track to the one that moved in on Tuesday.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements in advance of the system, warning of more accumulating snow and possibly ice, freezing rain and rain.

    Winter storm watches have already been issued in Ontario, with 15 to 30 centimetres of snow expected.

    While there is still some uncertainty when it comes to the exact track of the system, it looks like Montreal could see snow beginning in the early hours of the morning on Saturday.

    At this point, the city could see a potential 15 cm of accumulation.

    Even greater amounts of snow may fall north of the Saint Lawrence River in areas already blanketed by 30-40 cm from Tuesday's storm.

    Once again, Environment Canada is warning motorists to postpone non-essential travel as hazardous driving conditions are expected.  

