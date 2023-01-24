Another snowstorm moving into Quebec Wednesday

A massive winter storm is getting ready to blow into Eastern Canada starting Wednesday. The Texas low will sweep across Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday morning while Southwestern Quebec will start to feel the effects beginning evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Montreal area with 15 to 25 centimetres of accumulation expected.



Snowfall warnings are also in effect for areas north of the city, like Lachute, Saint-Jerome and the Lanaudiere. Regions south of Montreal, down toward the U.S. border and out toward the Eastern Townships are also under the warning and could see similar amounts.

Snow will also be accompanied by moderate winds, causing blowing and drifting snow on the roads. Winds will be even more intense in the Quebec City region, where Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings. Reduced visibility in those areas could cause hazardous travel conditions.

Snow is expected to begin in Montreal during the the evening rush hour and it will intensify through the evening.

Montreal could see about 15 cm on the ground by midnight Wednesday night.

Snow will continue to fall during the Thursday morning commute making for a difficult drive.

Another five to 10 cm could fall during the day on Thursday before tapering to flurries in the afternoon.

Skies will clear out on Thursday night and temperatures will drop. Sun will return on Friday but daytime highs will be in the minus double digits for the first time this season.

Additional accumulations are expected on Sunday.