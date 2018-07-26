

CTV Montreal





Kanata, the controversial Robert Lepage play that’s been criticized by numerous members of Quebec’s Native community, has been cancelled.

The cancellation was announced on Thursday morning by Ex Machina, Lepage’s production company, in a Facebook post.

“The infinitely complex and often aggressive controversy surrounding the show has in the meantime reached the North American co-producers that were interested in it, and certain ones have now announced their withdrawal,” they said. “Without their financial support, we are unable to finish creating Kanatawith Théâtre du Soleil. Therefore, we are putting an end to the project.”

The play, which Lepage said depicted the early days of Canadian history and examined the relationship between the country’s colonizers and Indigenous population, was panned by Native advocates for not including Native artists or performers and for being developed without input from the country’s Indigenous communities.

It’s the second Lepage show to be criticized for cultural appropriation this summer. The Montreal International Jazz Festival cancelled SLAV, which featured songs associated with black slavery in the United States, sung by a primarily white cast, after just a few performances.

That show will be performed in several other Quebec cities in early 2019.