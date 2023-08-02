Another REM service interruption early Wednesday

A gradual resumption of service on Montreal's new light rail line (REM) occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after stoppages about 30 minutes prior, when the first trains of the day were scheduled to run.

On its third-ever day of service, the REM was stopped in both directions; no trains departed as scheduled at 5:30 a.m. from Brossard station or Gare Centrale downtown.

REM contractor CDPQ Infra and its partners sent a shuttle bus to transport users between Brossard and Montreal via the Samuel-de-Champlain bridge.

In a press release, CDPQ Infra said a computer problem at the control center affected the start-up of the trains.

On Monday morning, a service interruption immobilized trains for an hour and 15 minutes. A partial service stoppage, caused by a switch problem, was reported at around 8 a.m. Trains came to a complete standstill 30 minutes later.

Another breakdown occurred late Monday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2023.