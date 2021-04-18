MONTREAL -- "We are among those that are at the end of our rope when the curfew was first announced," reads a message from organizers of another protest in Montreal against the 8 p.m. curfew put in place by Quebec public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the third wave of the health crisis.

"The last few days have shown us we are far from being the only ones," reads the message on the Facebook event page. "We can not stay home anymore when the state enforces public health measures based on nothing."

Since Premier Francois Legault announced the curfew would move back to 8 p.m. from 9:30 p.m. on April 11, protests that turned to vandalism and rioting took place in Montreal's Old Port two nights in a row.

A third anti-curfew protest was broken up April 13.

Other minor demonstrations and acts of defiance have occurred throughout the week.

The organizers of Sunday's protest - that will take place at Jeanne-Mance Park in Montreal's Plateau borough at 5:30 p.m. - say that they are against conspiracy theories and insist that those who attend the event "respect of logical sanitary measures, the respect of the people present, and the respect of the diversity of tactics."

They call on those who attend to respect two-metre distancing, wear a mask and stay home if suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

"The answer to a public health crisis is not to render the most marginalized people even more precarious," the organizers write. "The curfew isn't an answer, the curfew is the repressive measure of a state that uses its police more and more in a futile attempt to address much wider issues."

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.