MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Another member of Lennon and Ono's Montreal Bed-in For Peace has died: Tommy Smothers

    With the death of Tom Smothers at age 86, another piece of Montreal history has left as well.

    One half of the socially conscious and groundbreaking comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, Tom was among those crowding John Lennon and Yoko Ono's bed-in for peace on May 26, 1969 at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in the heart of the city.

    Tom and his brother Dick produced The Smothers Brother Comedy Hour and fought censors as they railed against the Vietnam War and included references to drugs, sex and other things deemed inappropriate at the time.

    "Tommy" Smothers sang along with Lennon and Ono to "Give Peace A Chance," recorded by Quebec music producer Andre Perry on June 1, 1969.

    "Everybody's talking about John and Yoko, Timmy Leary, Rosemary, Tommy Smothers, Bobby Dylan, Tommy Cooper, Derek Taylor, Norman Mailer, Allen Ginsberg, Hare Krishna, Hare, Hare Krishna," sings Lennon.

    Smothers is one of the dwindling number of musicians, journalists, artists, and activists who were part of the iconic bed-in.

    Other invitees included poet Allen Ginsberg (1926-1997), activist and comedian Dick Gregory (1932-2017), and LSD advocate Timothy Leary (1920-1996). 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News