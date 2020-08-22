CHATEAUGUAY, QUE -- A man was seriously injured after being shot Saturday morning in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore.

Chateauguay Police officers went to the Parc de la Commune at around 8 a.m. after being alerted by a witness who heard gunshots, according to Surete du Quebec (SQ) officer Stephane Tremblay.

They found a seriously injured man in his 30s who was taken to hospital.

"No arrests have been made yet," said Tremblay.

Given the nature of the event, the investigation was transferred to the SQ.

The victim was the third reported shooting victim in the area Saturday.

Two men are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after an altercation in Old Montreal.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2020.