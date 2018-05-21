

CTV Montreal





Almost 100 Canadian tourists, stuck in Cuba since Friday's plane crash that claimed over 100 lives, will make their way home on Tuesday, but over 200 others will have to wait another day.

Cubana Airlines has grounded all flights after Friday's crash, leaving those Canadians with no way home. The airline resumed flying on Thursday, giving some a way back to Toronto via a flight out of Holguin.

In a statement released Monday, tour operator Caribe Sol, who had partnered with Cubana on some of its packages, apologized for the inconvenience and said all people who had been stranded would be on flights home by Tuesday. That deadline has now been pushed back a day.

Since Friday, travelers like Michael Renard have been wondering how they’re going to get home. Renard said that for the past four days, information on their situation has been scarce.

“For the first couple of days, the majority of people were okay,” he said. “We’re in a resort, the weather is beautiful, we’re fine and it’s not a big deal.”

However, frustrations began to mount as some travelers began getting low on necessary medications and others wondered if they’d be home in time to return to work.

Renard said travelers realize the true tragedy is the crash, which was the worst aviation incident in Cuba in three decades. Still, many travelers are hungry for information, but what little they do get from Cubana and travel agency Caribe Sol was often inaccurate.

“When you have big responsibilities, it’s kind of upsetting you don’t know when you’ll be back,” said Philippe Larose Desmarais, another traveler stranded in Cuba. “If they told us ‘You’ll be back on Wednesday,’ we would have been set on something. The lack of information is upsetting.”

He said 16 people were brought from the small island of Cayo Largo, where he and his friends are staying, to Varadero on Sunday, while on Monday, others were brought to Havana to get a flight home from there.

No information regarding rescheduled flights has been posted on the Cubana website. One Sunwing flight from Varadero is scheduled to arrive at Trudeau Airport after midnight on Tuesday morning.

“We’re taking it hour by hour,” said Renard. “We have hope but at the same time, we want to avoid feeling like we’re going to be let down again.”