Another COVID-19 jump in Quebec with 56 new hospitalizations, 13 deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing their upward trajectory in Quebec, with the health ministry reporting an increase of 56 -- that's 183 entries and 127 discharges -- in 24 hours.

The province also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total in Quebec to 15,630 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 40 people in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day. Due to a "compilation problem," data on ICU admissions and discharges was not available Wednesday, according to the Quebec government website.

NEW CASES

The province also logged 1,839 new cases of the virus, but this number is not reflective of the actual situation as PCR testing is not available to the general public.

In addition, 642 more positive rapid tests were self-declared. A total of 240,214 rapid tests have been recorded since Quebec opened its online portal.

Quebec health-care workers administered an additional 7,130 doses of the vaccine. So far, Quebecers have received 20,078,507 shots.