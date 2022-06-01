Another cheque if re-elected: Legault accused of trying to 'buy the election'

The Parti Québécois is accusing Quebec Premier François Legault of trying to 'buy the next election.'

Legault promised Tuesday to send Quebecers another payment for the rising cost of living, but only if the CAQ is re-elected on Oct. 3.



In the spring budget, the CAQ gave $500 payments to Quebecers to offset inflation.

In a press briefing Wednesday morning, PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé said he had never seen such a thing in 25 years of political involvement.

"Vote CAQ, receive later. It is appalling. (...) Do we want to buy Quebecers?" he said. "We can't say to Quebecers who are suffering: 'We know you're suffering, but you're going to have to elect us to have access to money.' That's not right."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 1, 2022