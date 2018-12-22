

CTV Montreal





Montebello, the tiny Quebec town that each summer plays host to tens of thousands of punks, metalheads and other music lovers, may have a more tranquil summer than usual.

On Friday, Alex Martel, the founder of Montebello Rockfest, said the company behind the festival has filed for bankruptcy. Martel said he had hoped to avoid bankruptcy but no agreement could be reached with the organization’s creditors and other partners.

“The end of this entity does not mean the death of the festival that I have founded at 17 and that I have dedicated my life to,” said Martel. “I wish the former majority partners – with whom I am no longer affiliated – the best of luck in their future endeavours and I thank them for their contributions to the festival in the past three years. As the festival founder, I will accept my part of the blame and take the responsibility that is mine. I’d also like to personally send my sincerest apologies to those affected by this sad situation.”

In June, the organization filed for financial insolvency just days after the 2018 edition of Rockest was held.

Martel said he hopes the festival will continue in some form, but said no news will be forthcoming until sometime in January.

The festival had its inaugural event in 2005, featuring local bands and 500 concert-goers, but soon grew to a massive annual event that attracted as many as 200,000 people over its three-day run in June, 2018. The festival also boasted big-name acts such as Weezer, Blink 182, The Offspring, Wu-Tang Clan, System of a Down and others.