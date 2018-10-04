

CTV Montreal





Thousands of Montrealers pulled out their favourite umbrella for a good cause on Thursday, helping to kick off Centraide’s annual fundraising campaign.

While last year’s edition of the March of 1,000 Umbrellas raised $56 million, this year organizers said they hope to top that number.

Through the fundraising, Centraide supports 350 organizations throughout Montreal and the South Shore that are related to helping individuals and families in poverty or are otherwise vulnerable.

“In Greater Montreal there’s 615,000 people living under the level of poverty, either because they are old or handicapped or limited or children,” said Centraide Executive Director Lili-Anna Peresa. “There are 130,000 kids living in poor families. Those are the ones we need to support because Montreal, unfortunately, is the poor metropolis in Canada.”