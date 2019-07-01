

The Canadian Press





Celebrations are being held across the country on Monday as Canada celebrates its 152nd birthday.

As usual, the biggest party is on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where Environment Canada is forecasting warm and sunny weather. The festivities began with an Algonquin ceremony and a circle for peace and friendship.

A ceremonial artillery and traditional flyby by the Canadian Armed Forces’ Snowbirds in will be followed by a concert featuring the National Arts Center Orchestra, K’Naan, T. Thomason, The Montreal Jazz Ballet, Karim Ouellet, Shawnee and others.

A second concert will take place in the evening and will include KAYTRANADA, Marie Mai, Coeur de Pirate, Brett Kissel, The Strumbellas and others. That will be followed by fireworks and a DJ. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend part of the day’s festivities.

In Montreal, Canada Day celebrations will be held throughout the day in the Old Port. Interactive family activities and a concert are scheduled. At noon, the Canadian Armed Forces will launch the festivities with a 21-gun salvo. Fireworks are scheduled for 10:00 p.m.

The Canada Day Parade began at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Ste. Catherine St. and Fort and headed down Ste. Catherine St. to Place du Canada, where a huge cake, designed to feed 2,500 people, was presented.