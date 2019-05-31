

CTV Montreal





Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Isle mean that the city will see dozens of road closures this weekend.

The cycling events bring out thousands of Montrealers.

Among the road closures:

-Turcot ramp from Highway 15 South on Decarie to the 15 South (drivers should detour on the 720 East at De La

Montagne)

-St. Jacques Street between Glen road and De Courcelle Street and Decarie Boulevard will be completely closed all weekend

-On the South Shore, Marie-Victorin Boulevard West in Brossard will be closed all weekend near the Champlain Bridge

For a full list of road closures, click here.