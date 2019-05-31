Featured Video
Annual bicycle races mean major road closures this weekend
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 6:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 6:35PM EDT
Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Isle mean that the city will see dozens of road closures this weekend.
The cycling events bring out thousands of Montrealers.
Among the road closures:
-Turcot ramp from Highway 15 South on Decarie to the 15 South (drivers should detour on the 720 East at De La
Montagne)
-St. Jacques Street between Glen road and De Courcelle Street and Decarie Boulevard will be completely closed all weekend
-On the South Shore, Marie-Victorin Boulevard West in Brossard will be closed all weekend near the Champlain Bridge
For a full list of road closures, click here.
Latest Montreal News
- Source: CFL assumes ownership of Montreal Alouettes effective immediately
- Cheer for a Toronto sports team? Thousands of Montrealers are doing just that
- National Assembly renovations nearly complete
- Annual bicycle races mean major road closures this weekend
- Warning issued for several food items from Quebec City store