MONTREAL -- The Kahnawake Mohawks will make an announcement Thursday morning regarding the ongoing rail blockade on their territory, Mohawk Nation at Kahnawake office secretary Lynne Norton told The Canadian Press.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) was able to inspect the railway line at Kahnawake where protesters have maintained a barricade since Feb. 8. In the evening, Norton indicated that CP employees had left the site, but that the barricade remained in place.

During their visit, CP inspectors partially cleared the track, in particular by removing debris.

The Mohawks have still not authorized the resumption of rail service and no meeting on the matter is said to have taken place on Wednesday. No meeting is also scheduled for Thursday, according to Norton.

In a very brief press release sent out early in the afternoon, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake said that the demonstrators had given permission to the Canadian Pacific Railway to inspect the railway.

The statement said the Kahnawake Peacekeepers and other community members would oversee the inspection.

No other information was transmitted regarding a possible lifting of the barricade.

The blockade has deprived users of the exo4 line, between Montreal and Candiac, of commuter train service for three and a half weeks. Similarly, the Canadian Pacific Railway cannot transport goods on this section of track.

In the early evening, exo said that it received no indication from CP that its trains will be allowed to run again in the next few hours.

CP requested and obtained an injunction to remove the barricade, but the barricade has so far been unheeded. The Legault government has expressed its reluctance to involve the SQ in the territory, citing the presence of military weapons on the Mohawk community.

The SQ does not have jurisdiction in Kahnawake, which has its own police force.

Another barricade remains in place in Quebec, at Listuguj, in the Gaspé, where the Société du chemin de fer de la Gaspésie is paralyzed, with more than 150 cars waiting for a right of way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 4, 2020.