MONTREAL -- The Quebec Community Groups Network is asking the Coalition Avenir Quebec government to exempt English school boards from Bill 40.

The QCGN says the proposed law, which would eliminate traditional school boards and replace them with new service centres, violates the constitutional rights of English-speaking Quebecers.

The anglo lobby group is calling on the government to exempt English boards from the legislation until full consultations with the English-speaking communities of Quebec are held.

"Schools are core institutions of the English-speaking community," QCGN president Geoffrey Chambers said Tuesday at community hearings organized by the Alliance for the Promotion of Public English-Language Education in Quebec. "The province has a responsibility to design an educational governance structure that protects and enables the English-speaking community's management and control over our constitutionally guaranteed minority language education.

"The government must recognize and support the linguistic and cultural rights of Quebec's English-speaking community," Chambers added. "This is more than a constitutional duty. It is a fundamental covenant between the government of Quebec and its English-speaking citizens. It pre-dates confederation."

The government has already granted special status to English school boards in the proposed reform legislation; while members of the new service centres that would replace boards in the French school system will all be appointed by the government, most of the members of the English service centres will be elected.

Despite that provision, Chambers called Bill 40 "an empty shell for community representation in which true management and control will inevitable be exercised by school staff and Ministry officials rather than rights-holders and the wider community."

