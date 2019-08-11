

The Canadian Press





Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu has won the women's Rogers Cup tennis tournament after opponent Serena Williams withdrew in the first set.

The stunning move came after Andreescu held serve to go up 3-1. Williams then called for a medical timeout.

Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from th ematch, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.

The 19-year-old Andreescu has now won 17 consecutive matches, not counting when she has had to retire from matches due to injury.

Williams fought back tears as she sat in a chair on the sidelines after the decision to retire. She was consoled by Andreescu, with the two opponents sharing a laugh ant then embracing.

Andreescu, a 19-year-old rising star from Mississauga, Ont., is the first Canadian to win the event in 50 years.

Faye Urban of Windsor, Ont., beat Vancouver's Vicki Berner in the 1969 final, when the tournament was still played on clay courts and called the Canadian Open.

It's Andreescu's first tournament back from a right-shoulder injury that has sidelined her since the French Open in May. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday. Her previous high was 22nd.

Williams entered the match looking for a fourth Rogers Cup title.