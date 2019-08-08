

The Canadian Press





Canadian Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the quarterfinals at the women's Rogers Cup tennis tournament.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., won on her fourth match point in a marathon 6-1, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands

Andreescu will face former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals Friday.

Pliskova downed No. 16-seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 7-5 in an earlier match.