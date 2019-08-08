Featured Video
Andreescu moves on to Rogers Cup quarterfinals
Bianca Andreescu of Canada runs down a ball during her match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during Rogers Cup tennis tournament action in Toronto on Thursday August 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 4:46PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 4:47PM EDT
Canadian Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the quarterfinals at the women's Rogers Cup tennis tournament.
The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., won on her fourth match point in a marathon 6-1, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands
Andreescu will face former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals Friday.
Pliskova downed No. 16-seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 7-5 in an earlier match.
