Andre Dawson wants the Expos baseball cap taken off his Hall of Fame plaque
Andre Dawson wants to be immortalized in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a Chicago Cub – not a Montreal Expo.
Elected into the Hall of Fame in 2010, the plaque depicts him wearing a Montreal Expos cap.
In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, he said he made a request to the Cooperstown, N.Y. institution to make the change, but hasn't heard back. Dawson played 11 years of his 21-year career in Montreal, winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 1977, before joining the North Siders in 1987. He then spent six years in Chicago, two in Boston and two for the Florida Marlins.
"I just felt my preference all along was as a Cub, despite playing years in Montreal," Dawson said. "I had my reasons, and I think that should’ve been something we sat down and discussed."
In 2001, the Hall of Fame took away a player's right to choose what insignia appeared on his cap.
Dawson said he made it clear in 2010 he wanted to be inducted as a Cub, but that getting into the Hall was the most important thing to him. Looking back, he wishes he would have been able to make the decision himself.
"Over time, I’ve thought about it more and came to the [conclusion] I should have had some say-so," he said. "I personally feel my mission, for the rest of my life going forward if that’s what it takes, is to right a wrong."
Dawson recently wrote a letter to Jane Forbes Clark, the chairperson of the Hall of Fame board of directors and the National Baseball Hall of Fame committee seeking an audience.
Dawson, an eight-time all-star, was the second player in the Hall of Fame whose plaque showed him wearing an Expos logo, after Gary Carter.
