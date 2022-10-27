Anderson's late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres
Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves.
Anderson scored the winner with 3:46 left. Following a flurry of activity in front of the Buffalo net and a highlight-reel save by Sabres goalie Eric Comrie, the puck found its way back to Anderson, who scored on a long shot.
Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Comrie finished with 31 saves.
Cozens evened the score a 2 with 7:06 left in regulation, firing a wrist shot through traffic and screens for his third goal in four games.
Guhle gave Montreal a 2-1 lead just under seven minutes into the third period with a one-timer from the middle of the right circle.
The Canadiens opened the scoring on a fortunate bounce with 6:29 remaining in the first period. Gallagher's shot from the right circle was stopped by Comrie, but the rebound deflected off Owen Power's skate into the net.
Skinner evened the score 31 seconds into the second period on a terrific individual effort. The winger maneuvered through the right circle and forced Montembeault to commit before scoring his first goal of the season with a high shot to the glove side.
With injuries on defense heading into the game, the Sabres paired two former first overall picks together for the first time. Owen Power, the first pick in the 2021 draft, joined standout Rasmus Dahlin, the first pick in the 2018 draft, as the Sabres' top defensive pairing.
This report by The Associated Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.
