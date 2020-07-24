MONTREAL -- Montreal anarchists took to the internet to claim last week's attack on about a dozen Montreal police cars.

A post signed “anarchists” was anonymously submitted to a website called Montreal Counter-Info, which describes itself as a space for “anarchist and anti-authoritarian news and analysis."

The author detailed the method allegedly used to torch the cars, which they said was chosen to give them enough time to get away while making sure the flames wouldn't extinguish beforehand.