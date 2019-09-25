An Ontario woman who used postal outlets near Montreal and Ottawa to import fentanyl into Quebec and employed 10 false identities to evade authorities has been sentenced to twelve and a half years in prison.

Tracy B. Fitzpatrick, a 53-year-old woman from Woodland, Ontario, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of importing fentanyl and other illegal drugs into Quebec. She received her sentence at the same time.

RCMP investigators said that in September 2018 they were alerted by customs officials in Frankfurt, Germany, that they had intercepted a package destined for a postal outlet in Kirkland. The package contained heroin and chemicals to produce methamphetamine that had been concealed in electronic equipment.

RCMP officers tracked the package and witnessed Fitzpatrick pick it up in Kirkland. Investigators say they later arrested Fitzpatrick after she picked up envelopes containing fentanyl at other postal outlets in Laval and St-Eustache.

Fitzpatrick was subsequently released as the RCMP investigation continued but she was arrested again a few weeks later. Investigators seized drugs (including cocaine) from a storage locker that Fitzpatrick had rented using a false identity in Nepean, Ontario.

Among the drugs seized: