An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed north of Montreal

Surete du Quebec Surete du Quebec

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers

'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive to a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

UPDATED

UPDATED | Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 23

A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 23 people as the death toll continued to creep higher. At least another 200 people were injured, an official said.

Toronto

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London

Ottawa

Windsor

Regina

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Kitchener