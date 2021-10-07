An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed north of Montreal

ALMA, Que. -

A man was shot and killed in a residence about 30 minutes north of Montreal.

Local and provincial police are on the scene on 61st Ave. West in Blainville canvassing the neighbourhood looking for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses after a 27-year-old man was killed, said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Audrey-Ann Bilodeau.

A resident alerted authorities and called 911 on Wednesday night around 11:15 p.m.

"They heard what they thought were gunshots," said Bilodeau.

When officers arrived in the residence, they found the man with gunshot wounds in critical condition, and transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead in the early hours on Thursday.

The SQ's homicide unit is taking over the investigation.

Bilodeau said the man is not known to the police.

The investigation is ongoing.