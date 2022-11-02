'An incredible opportunity': Montreal glee club singing for MUHC fundraiser

At just 15 years old and two years into glee club, Victoria D'elia wanted to use her voice for something bigger.

"It's an incredible opportunity and it feels really good to make a change in this world and be able to help people, especially women," said D’elia, a student at John Rennie High School.

Students at the Montreal high school were practising Wednesday as they prepare to perform at the McGill University Health Centre's (MUHC) first-ever "Got Talent" show to support an important cause.

"One of the most important projects of our lifetime, it's called DOvEEgene and it is the first diagnostic test for early detection of ovarian and uterine cancer," said Julie Quenneville, president and CEO of the MUHC Foundation.

Dr. Lucy Gilbert, who is behind the project, said ovarian cancer is the fourth most deadly cancer among Canadian women because it can spread before it causes symptoms.

She and her team have developed a highly specialized Pap test that's in the final stages of clinical trials, after roughly 10 years of development.

Gilbert said the support from young people is giving her team a boost to the finish line.

"The fact that they are engaged, they are supporting us because they know it will help their mothers, sisters, aunts, all the women loved by them, I am so so happy," she said.

Before joining the club, many members were hesitant, even the club's captain.

"I decided last year, I said, 'You know what, Meaghan it's almost your last year of high school. Join glee — you've always wanted to do it.' I've watched Glee, the show, so many times. I was like, 'You gotta do it,'" said Meaghen McCracken.

But once they took the leap, they were glad they did and are now eager to perform for a larger audience.

"It's something we've been really excited for. We've wanted these kinds of chances for a long time, not much could happen last year because of covid. A lot of things got cancelled but this year we have these kinds of opportunities and we are really excited about it,” said Oliver Gentili-Peck, a glee club member.

"To be able to do this, ovarian cancer is what we are actually part of raising money and awareness for, what we're singing for. That's not a happy thing necessarily, but to able to have the opportunity, to be able to have that much fun and do that, I don’t think it gets much better,” said Huntley Addie, an English teacher at John Rennie.

With clinical trials wrapping up soon, Dr. Gilbert said she hopes the DOvEE screening will be available for all women in Montreal by 2024.

To donate, people can vote on the MUHC's Got Talent website and reserve their spot at the live show.