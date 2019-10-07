Carnaval des Couleurs comes to the gay village this week.

The festival runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. It's an opportunity for under-represented communities to be seen, the organizers say.

"Multi-cultural communities have a stigma attached ... to being gay," he said. "This is why this is important. There's a lot of miscommunication and misperception."

A myriad of free concerts and activities will be offered.

You can find out more at carnavaldescouleurs.org.