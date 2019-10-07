An inclusive festival kicks off in the gay village
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 8:27PM EDT
Carnaval des Couleurs comes to the gay village this week.
The festival runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. It's an opportunity for under-represented communities to be seen, the organizers say.
"Multi-cultural communities have a stigma attached ... to being gay," he said. "This is why this is important. There's a lot of miscommunication and misperception."
A myriad of free concerts and activities will be offered.
You can find out more at carnavaldescouleurs.org.
Latest Montreal News
- Racial profiling: Montreal police release damning report that reveals 'systemic bias' by its officers
- City councillor of North African descent denied entry into press conference on racial profiling
- CAQ consults with English community groups
- 'Bonjour-hi': An overwhelming majority of Quebecers believe Montreal is a bilingual city, poll finds
- An inclusive festival kicks off in the gay village