Montreal firefighers are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a home in a residential section of Notre Dame de Grace.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, an explosion that was heard by residents blocks away caused the blaze at the home on Macmahon Ave. near Somerled Ave.

Firefighters have cut off power to the neighbourhood as they try to contain and extinguish the fire.

One person who was in the duplex at the time the fire started was not seriously hurt and was treated at the scene.

The building on fire is in a densely residential area of NDG just metres away from an elementary school but firefighters have not yet had to evacuate any neighbouring buildings.

This is a developing story that will be updated.