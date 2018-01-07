

The Canadian Press





Hundreds of homeless Montrealers were treated to a traditional Sunday brunch to celebrate the Epiphany.

Guests were received at Accueil Bonneau, a shelter on de la Commune St., where a traditional meal was served in the presence of dignitaries.

The Mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, served up the meals -- her first time participating in such an event.

The Archbishop of Montreal, Bishop Christian Lépine, and Alain Besner, President of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, were also present.

The data is difficult to compile, but according to organizations serving the homeless, there are more than 30,000 people living on the streets of Montreal.