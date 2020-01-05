An elderly woman is in critical but stable condition after being hit by an SUV Saturday evening in the Villeray-St. Michel-Parc Extension borough of Montreal.

According to witnesses who spoke to SPVM officers, a 28-year-old male was driving on de Liege St. East around 5 p.m. when he turned left onto Lajeunesse St. heading north.

A 79-year-old woman was crossing the street and the car hit her at low speed. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday morning, SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said she is now in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

The driver was not injured and did not require treatment for shock.