    An elderly man is in critical condition following a collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships

    An 80-year-old man is in critical condition following a collision with a semi-truck at midday on Friday in Dudswell, Eastern Townships, about two hours east of Montreal.

    Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision between a car and a truck at around 12:20 p.m. on Route 255, near du Roi Road.

    "For some as yet undetermined reason, the vehicle swerved out of its lane into a head-on collision with a semi travelling in the opposite direction," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp.

    The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, where his life is currently in danger.

    The driver of the semi was treated in hospital for nervous shock but suffered no major injuries.

    An SQ investigator will visit the scene to shed light on the circumstances of this crash.

    Route 255 is closed northbound from Route 112 for the duration of the investigation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 29, 2024. 

