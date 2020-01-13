MONTREAL -- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit just south of Montreal, near the U.S. border.

According to Earthquakes Canada, it happened at 5:38 a.m. Monday at a depth of five kilometres.

“Lightly felt in Rigaud, Saint Bruno, Vaudreuil and Montreal,” the agency stated. “There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.”

EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.6 on 13 Jan at 05:37 EST.



Details : https://t.co/Gpai1NDMW5



29 km SSE of Valleyfield, QC



59 km E of Cornwall, ON — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 13, 2020

Several people in Montreal's Verdun, Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, LaSalle and Pierrefonds-Roxboro boroughs said they were woken up by the soft rumbling.

The United States Geological Survey notes that “moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once every three or four years.”

There have been over 170 reports of people who felt the earth tremble.

The largest earthquake ever felt in the region registered at a magnitude of 5.8, on Sept. 16, 1732.