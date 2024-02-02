An early spring? Quebec's new Fred la marmotte says 'yes'
Val d'Espoir's new Fred la marmotte has predicted an spring for 2024.
Fred, a one-and-a-half-year-old groundhog who replaced the one who died last year, took an early-morning dip into the snow in Percé, Gaspésie, on Friday.
The animated animal predicted an early spring after consulting with the Val d'Espoir children's committee.
It was a happier event compared to last year when organizers discovered overnight that the old Fred, a nine-year-old groundhog, had passed away.
"It was a venerable age for such an animal," points out organizer Roberto Blondin, who looks after and trains the famous rodent.
Usually, a captive groundhog can live up to six years, according to Blondin.
The new Fred was still very much alive when Blondin went to check earlier this week.
"I went to see him, and I petted him, and I could feel his body moving. He's ready," said Blondin.
The groundhog was adopted from a litter over a year ago and has been trained to be less fearful of human contact, he explains.
The unveiling of Quebec's official marmot always generates significant interest, as do similar events elsewhere in Canada and the United States.
Legend has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will return to its burrow for another six weeks of winter weather.
If he doesn't see his shadow, spring will come early.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
It’s Groundhog Day, again. The beloved and occasionally controversial annual event that inspired the classic Bill Murray comedy film will see celebrity rodents make their spring predictions today.
Fog blanketing the Prairies; heavy snowfall coming to Nova Scotia
Environment Canada issued a number of advisories on Friday morning, warning some Canadians of dense fog that could reduce visibility to zero. Here's where.
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
DEVELOPING Hamas is expected to respond soon to a proposal that includes hostage releases
A senior Hamas official said Friday the group will respond "very soon" to a proposal that includes extended pauses in Gaza fighting and phased exchanges of Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
Raccoon knocks out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
opinion Who are the younger Royal Family members we could see take on more duties?
With some very senior Royal Family members out of action for health reasons, who will be out on duty for the Firm? Royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about some younger members of the family who she would like to see step in, and step up.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Supreme Court to rule on whether Doug Ford can keep 2018 cabinet mandate letters secret
The Supreme Court of Canada will release its ruling today on whether Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government can keep his cabinet minister’s mandate letters secret.
-
Raccoon knocks out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
-
Ajax, Ont. father found guilty of second-degree murder in death of infant son
An Ajax, Ont., man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
Atlantic
-
Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.
-
Weather watch: Cape Breton residents bracing for significant snow
Cape Breton is bracing for a period of heavy snow stretching over several days.
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
London
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
-
Western astronomer advises Londoners to 'head south' for coming total solar eclipse
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
Northern Ontario
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
It’s Groundhog Day, again. The beloved and occasionally controversial annual event that inspired the classic Bill Murray comedy film will see celebrity rodents make their spring predictions today.
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
-
Municipal strike in northern Ont. turns nasty
Contract negations are continuing in Black-River Matheson, where a labour dispute involving municipal workers has been heated, with insults thrown and even the laying of criminal charges.
Calgary
-
'Preserving kids' choices': Alberta premier says transgender rules coming in fall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
-
'Year-round hub': Calgary releases details of final agreement for new event centre
The City of Calgary, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the province are all sharing the costs for a new multi-million dollar event centre at Stampede Park.
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
Kitchener
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
-
'Speaks to the strength of this community': Caribana coming to Kitchener in late August
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana.
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Driver involved in alleged back-to-back hit-and-runs still not identified: Coquitlam RCMP
Mounties in Coquitlam are still trying to identify one of two vehicles involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs that left a pedestrian seriously injured at a crosswalk in the city last weekend.
-
Smoking brakes, exhausted drivers, unsecured loads: RCMP report outlines truck safety issues on Metro Vancouver roads
A report from Mounties is renewing concerns about trucking safety in Metro Vancouver, finding that more than half were pulled off the road after inspections last year.
-
'Unintended consequence': What B.C.'s review of safer supply says about drug diversion
Diversion of prescribed opioids is not a reason to halt or scale back B.C.'s safer supply program, health officials said Thursday while sharing a review of the harm reduction initiative.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Windsor
-
Thousands of dollars handed over in Tecumseh scam
OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.
-
WRH eyeing next week to lift code grey following cyberattack
Windsor Regional Hospital is on the road to recovery following last year’s cyberattack. It's been more than three months since the ransomware attack was revealed.
-
Landmark Cinemas moving into former Silver City theatre location
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
Regina
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
-
TikTok star 'Bella Brave' reveals who her organ donor was following life-saving transplant
"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
It’s Groundhog Day, again. The beloved and occasionally controversial annual event that inspired the classic Bill Murray comedy film will see celebrity rodents make their spring predictions today.
Ottawa
-
Will cold temperatures in Ottawa this weekend allow the Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen?
Cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the opening weekend of Winterlude, but it's unclear whether it's enough to allow for the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb 2-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Retired truck driver, 71, wins LOTTO 6/49 second prize in Napanee, Ont.
A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
-
Saskatoon looking to Australia to address paramedic shortage
Seven Australian paramedics have uprooted their lives and moved across the world to Saskatoon. Thursday was the first day of their training.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket lines
Members of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) hit the picket line on Thursday in the first of a series of one day strikes.