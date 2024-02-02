An early spring? Quebec's new Fred la marmotte says 'yes'

Val d'Espoir's new Fred la marmotte has predicted an spring for 2024.

Fred, a one-and-a-half-year-old groundhog who replaced the one who died last year, took an early-morning dip into the snow in Percé, Gaspésie, on Friday.

The animated animal predicted an early spring after consulting with the Val d'Espoir children's committee.

It was a happier event compared to last year when organizers discovered overnight that the old Fred, a nine-year-old groundhog, had passed away.

"It was a venerable age for such an animal," points out organizer Roberto Blondin, who looks after and trains the famous rodent.

Usually, a captive groundhog can live up to six years, according to Blondin.

The new Fred was still very much alive when Blondin went to check earlier this week.

"I went to see him, and I petted him, and I could feel his body moving. He's ready," said Blondin.

The groundhog was adopted from a litter over a year ago and has been trained to be less fearful of human contact, he explains.

The unveiling of Quebec's official marmot always generates significant interest, as do similar events elsewhere in Canada and the United States.

Legend has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will return to its burrow for another six weeks of winter weather.

If he doesn't see his shadow, spring will come early.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2024.