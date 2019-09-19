With files from Cosmo Santamaria



A 46-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after an attempted murder in a Hochelaga-Maisonneuve apartment Wednesday night.

Montreal police say two men entered the home on Baldwin Street and appeared to be looking for something.

"At least two suspects entered the apartment and they were trying to find something and when they didn't find it, they fired at least one shot in the victim's direction," said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

He was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Someone else was inside the apartment, but was not injured.



"The suspects fled the scene. There's no arrest at the moment," said Couture, adding that the K-9 unit is helping with the investigation.