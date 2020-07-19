MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Montreal early Sunday morning.

A 911 call came in around 6:55 a.m. about an altercation near an apartment building on Robert Blvd. near Viau Blvd. in the St. Leonard borough.

According to SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois, the victim fled the scene and hid in a commercial building.

He was transported to the hospital and his condition is stable.

An 80-year-old man was arrested on the scene and transported to a detention centre where he will be questioned.

An investigation is ongoing.