MONTREAL -- A teenager was the victim of an attempted murder early Saturday morning in Montreal.

Police received a 911 call at around 4:35 a.m. that a person had been shot in a residential area of Rivière-des-Prairies.

Emergency services found the victim at the corner of Jacques-Rousseau and Élie Beauregard.

"We are talking about a man of about 15 years old, who was hit in the upper body," said agent Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The young man was conscious during his transport to the hospital. The SPVM did not provide any further details on his health.

Police have erected a security perimeter in Rivière-des-Prairies to investigate the incident. No one has been arrested.

Police originally reported the victim was 15-years-old, however according to a more recent update, the victim's age has been updated.

-- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 7, 2020.