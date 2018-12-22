

CTV Montreal





Montrealers got the chance to mingle with Mayor Valerie Plante on Saturday as part of City Hall’s holiday celebrations.

The hundreds of residents got treated to a live band and a visit from Santa.

Just over a year into her first term in office, Plante said she’s pleased with how things have gone and said many of those who visited City Hall asked about her plans to expand the metro system with a Pink line.

However, a poll released last month showed Plante’s approval rating has taken a large dip from when she was elected in November, 2017, showing 44 per cent of voters already want a change. 2018 proved to be a tumultuous year, marked by several unpopular or controversial policy decisions, such as a raise in taxes, closing Camillien Houde Way to traffic and reversing the pit bull animal control bylaw put in place by predecessor Denis Coderre’s administration.

When asked, Plante was vague on her priorities for the city in 2019, saying only that Montrealers should be ready for an exciting and great year.

“What do I want for Christmas? I want some time off with the family, which we are planning to do and that’s what I tell all Montrealers. We work hard, we dedicate a lot of our energy to our jobs, but then it’s time also to cool down, spend time with family and our loved ones,” she said.