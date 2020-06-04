MONTREAL -- Americans would prefer that Justin Trudeau lead the United States rather than Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

The Association for Canadian Studies-Leger poll found that 42 per cent of Americans surveyed preferred Trudeau to Trump (38 per cent). Another 20 per cent did not know or preferred not to say.

That preference held in all regions of the United States, the poll found, with western states (45 per cent to 37 per cent) most preferring Trudeau. (The race was closest in southern states, where Trudeau edged out Trump, 38 per cent to 37 per cent).

The poll found that 42 per cent of Americans said they trust Trudeau to tell the truth to citizens, while only 33 per cent said they trust Trump to do the same. A higher proportion of respondents, 25 per cent, said they did not know or preferred not to say.

The web survey of 1,002 American adults took place May 29 to May 31. While no margin of error was given for the survey, a comparable probability sample would have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.