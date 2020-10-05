MONTREAL -- Expat Americans living in Montreal are eagerly and nervously watching events across the border as they prepare to vote for the next president.

“Everything's at stake, having a chance at a real democracy,” said Ketra Schmitt, who came along with her partner for the right to get married.

Schmitt said she feels “terror and guilt, I guess, that I'm not there,” while watching political developments.

Randi Weitzner of Democrats Abroad said there has been an increased focus on this election among the 600,000 Americans living in Canada.

“They're voting in large numbers. They're concered about the outcome,” said Weitzner. “They're not sitting on the sidelines. We've seen increased in both membership and also Democrats Abroad tracks the number of people who through the website votefromabroad.org to request their ballots. Those numbers have increased dramatically.”